|
|
LEVINE - ArthurBurton of West Hempstead, NY passed peacefully at his home Friday, April 3, 2020. Born on August 14, 1926, the son of H. Robert and Pearl Levine, Arthur grew up in Brooklyn, NY alongside his cherished younger sister Edyth. He had degrees in Chemical Enginnering and Law and was a veteran of WWII. Arthur was married to his beloved wife Ruth for over 50 years. They raised a family of four while Arthur began his long career of over 50 years working for the Town of Hempstead. Arthur deeply loved his work, trips to the Catskills and Atlantic City, yearly Passover Seder, swimming, jogging, sudoku puzzles, and above all - his family. Arthur is survived by his four children Ira (Nancy), Brad (Bernadette), Marla (Mark), and David (Linda); his four grandchildren Stefanie (Richard), Jennifer (Adam), Lauren, and Garrett; his great-grandchildren, Reagan and Hudson, his niece Roberta (David), her children Kevin and Caroline, and cousins - all of whom he loved dearly. Arthur was opinionated and strong-willed; yet gentle and loving. He will be remembered this way by all who loved him.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020