LOZEAU Arthur George of St. James, NY on April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean Shirley Lozeau. Loving father of Kimberley (Michael) Kaufmann, Stephanie (Adam) Schumacher & Stacey (Matthew) McFarland. Adored grandfather of Sydney, Abigail, Emma, Rachel, Celia, Christian & Matthew Arthur. Cherished brother of Richard (Ann) Lozeau, the late Ronald Lozeau & the late Theresa Marquis-Vitagliano. Dear brother-in-law of Arlene & Jack Shelton and Jane & Bill Kearney. Loved by many nieces & nephews. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral service will be held Friday, 11:00 AM at St. James United Methodist Church, 532 Moriches Rd., St. James, NY. Interment to follow at St. James United Methodist Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019
