Hawkins & Davis Funeral Home
17 Manor Rd
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 265-1810
LUCKENBACH - Arthur L. "Red" of Huntington Station, NY (formerly of Texas) passed away January 24, 2020 at the age of 60. Son of Rosie and the late Byron Luckenbach. Loving brother of Adam, Alvin, and sister, Anna. Best Friend and Companion to CC Basile. Cherished forever by all his friends, many he considered family. Great friend to strays and rescued animals. Cremation and Memorial service will be at the Hawkins and Davis Funeral Home, 17 Manor Road, Smithtown, NY 11787, date to be determined (please contact family or friends for update). In lieu of flowers Arthur asked for donations to the animal rescue "Pound Hounds Res-Q, NYC" in his name. www.hawkinsanddavisfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020
