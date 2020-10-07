1/1
Arthur Nelson Hendrickson
HENDRICKSON - Arthur Nelson passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Valley Stream, raised his family in Farmingdale and currently resided in Baiting Hollow. Beloved husband of 65 years to Diane (nee Borman). Loving Dad to Arthur, Jr. (Lee), Judith (Ger) and Michael (Cynthia). Cher- ished Grandpa of 8 and Great- grandpa of 12. Brother to Ethel. Artie was in charge at Rason Asphalt and retired after 39 years from Local 138. He loved and dedicated a big part of his life as Farmingdale Fire Chief. Past President of the Oak Hills Association where he currently resided. Active member of the Baiting Hollow Congregational Church where he cherished the fun activities, the kind people and the work. He was a great source of strength for our family and will forever live in our hearts. Viewing Friday from 11am- 1pm at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church, 2416 Sound Avenue, Calverton, NY. Service to begin at 1pm. Burial to follow at Baiting Hollow Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. www.mchfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Baiting Hollow Congregational Church
OCT
9
Service
01:00 PM
Baiting Hollow Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
(631) 734-7720
