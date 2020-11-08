FONSECA - Arthur P., longtime resident of Plainview, NY, on October 6, in Spring Hill, FL, at 91. An electronics engineer at Grumman, he was a poet at heart. His love of his family, friends, and Catholic faith defined his life. He is survived by his wife, Naomi (nee Roche); his children Paul Fonseca, Elizabeth Fonseca, and John Fonseca; John's partner Colleen O'Brien; a large and loving extended family in the United States and his parents' native Spain, and beloved friends. Masses will be said at his longtime parish St. Pius X, Plainview, NY, and adopted parish, St. Theresa's, Spring Hill, FL. When we are able to gather, a celebration of his life will be planned. You may donate in his memory online at www.regis.org
or by mail to his cherished Regis High School, 55 East 84th St, New York, NY 10028. Full tribute online: www.downingfuneralhomeand cremation.com/obituary/
Arthur-Fonseca