SCHALK - Arthur of Milford, PA on April 5, 2019. Born March 9, 1933. Lived in Oceanside, NY most of his life. After 4 years of service in the Air Force, completed a BS-MA degree at Hofstra University. Employed at Grumman Cor- poration as a Systems Engineer for 29 years. Arthur did extensive work on the lunar module. Retired in Vermont where he resided for 17 years until the passing of his second wife Maria. Resided in Milford, PA for the remainder of his life to live near his daughter and family. Predeceased by his loving wife of 29 years Maria Schalk. Loving father of Carolyn Schalk Downing (Timothy), Kevin Schalk (Andrea), Mark Schalk (Carol). Grandfather to Madeline R. Kelley (Samuel), Timothy A. Downing (Corra), Shannon B. Walsh (Brock) and great grandfather to Forest E. Kelley and Taj A. Downing.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019