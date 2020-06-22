Arthur Spitzli
SPITZLI - Arthur R., of East Northport, NY on June 19, 2020. Retired Principal of the Hempstead School District. Beloved husband of Jeannette. Cherished father of Alexandra, Adam (Amanda), and Ian (Ashley). Treasured grand-father of Tyler, Riley, and one on the way. Loving brother of Deborah (Richard) O'Brien, and the late Cynthia. He will be missed especially by the Melendez and Martinez families, and by his many friends. Visiting Wednesday, June 24 from 1 - 3pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY 11731. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery on Thursday. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are requested to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741 www.bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 22, 2020.
