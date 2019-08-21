Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St Rose of Lima Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Resources
Arthur Versichelli

Arthur Versichelli Notice
VERSICHELLI - Arthur of Massapequa passed on August 19, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Connie. Loving father of Michael (Stephanie) and Dena Catuosco (John). Cherished Pop of Nicole, Matthew, Alexa, Johnny, and Luke. Caring brother of Marianne McGary (John) and the late Michele. Adored brother-in-law of Paul Mannara. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 10AM at St Rose of Lima Church, Massapequa. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to , 3 International Blvd. Suite 200 Rye Brook, NY 10573. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2019
