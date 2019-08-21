|
VERSICHELLI - Arthur of Massapequa passed on August 19, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Connie. Loving father of Michael (Stephanie) and Dena Catuosco (John). Cherished Pop of Nicole, Matthew, Alexa, Johnny, and Luke. Caring brother of Marianne McGary (John) and the late Michele. Adored brother-in-law of Paul Mannara. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 10AM at St Rose of Lima Church, Massapequa. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to , 3 International Blvd. Suite 200 Rye Brook, NY 10573. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2019