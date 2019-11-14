|
WALSH - Arthur Edward, of Nissequogue, NY and St. Aug-ustine,FL (formerly of West Islip, NY) on November 12, 2019. Machinist of Monitor Box Art Corp., Director of Contracts & VP of Monitor Aerospace Corp., Owner of Walsh Aerospace. Loving husband of Herta of 54 years. Beloved father of Deanna & Bill. Cher-ished grandpa of Nicolette. Loving brother of Steven, Geraldine & Stella. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road; Route 25, Jericho Turnpike, St. James, on Friday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 10:15am Sts. Philip & James Church. Interment to follow St. James Episcopal Cemetery, St. James In lieu of flowers, donations to the Memorial Sloan Kettering. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019