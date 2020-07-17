1/
Audrey Anderson
ANDERSON - Audrey B., 89, of West Hempstead, NY on July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted mother of Andre (the late Edmund Salecker), Edward (Yvonne), and Timothy. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Andrew, Edward and Bryan. Pre-deceased by her dear sister Dorothy Lantier and her loving parents. Visitation Sunday from 3-7pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City. Mass Monday at 10am at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, West Hempstead. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd, Ste 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
