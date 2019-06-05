|
BLACKMAN - Audrey J., of Huntington Station, on June 2nd, 2019, 82 years of age. Proud Registered Nurse for many years. Loving wife of the late William R. Blackman. Beloved mother of William (Yael) Blackman, Jr., Susan (Murray) Walters, & Jill Blackman. Cherished grandmother of Jenna, Cassidy, Fletcher, Catie, Taylor, & Kyra. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral service Friday, 10 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church, Northport. Cremation private. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019