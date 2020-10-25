1/
Audrey Boos Posthauer
POSTHAUER - Audrey Boos passed away on October 15, 2020 in Camarillo, CA. She grew up on the Boos Family Farm in Hicksville with her sister Elaine Boos Whittendale and her late brother Ronald Boos. Beloved wife of the late Henry Posthauer. Beloved mother of her late son Glenn Posthauer. She is survived by her children Douglas Posthauer, Lynn (Jerry) Mateko, and Leigh Ann (Lee) Rollag, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Services will be held at Vernon Wagner Funeral Home in Hicksville on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9:30am to 12:00pm followed by a burial at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Oakhurst Hospice Foundation, 910 Hampshire Rd. Suite V, Westlake Village, CA 91361. Phone: 1-805-497-3118.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Service
09:30 - 12:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
5169357100
