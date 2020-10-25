POSTHAUER - Audrey Boos passed away on October 15, 2020 in Camarillo, CA. She grew up on the Boos Family Farm in Hicksville with her sister Elaine Boos Whittendale and her late brother Ronald Boos. Beloved wife of the late Henry Posthauer. Beloved mother of her late son Glenn Posthauer. She is survived by her children Douglas Posthauer, Lynn (Jerry) Mateko, and Leigh Ann (Lee) Rollag, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Services will be held at Vernon Wagner Funeral Home in Hicksville on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9:30am to 12:00pm followed by a burial at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Oakhurst Hospice Foundation, 910 Hampshire Rd. Suite V, Westlake Village, CA 91361. Phone: 1-805-497-3118.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store