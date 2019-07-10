|
|
TURNER - Audrey Carolyn (nee Wilhelm), 90, known to many as "the lady on the three wheeled bike" passed away comfortably at home on July 3, 2019. Her strength and determination throughout her life was a testament to her character. She was born and raised on Pleasant Avenue in Farmingdale. Predeceased by her parents Theodore G. and Amanda Wilhelm, sisters, Virginia Wade and Marilyn Wilhelm, brother, Theodore Wilhelm Jr., husband, Henry Turner and son, Paul Turner. Admired by her daughter Bonnie Hambly and grandchildren April Collins and Todd Hambly. Funeral Service Saturday, July 13th, 11am at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Luke's Church; 145 Prospect Street, Farmingdale. Arrangements entrusted to the Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc., Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019