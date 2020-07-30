1/1
Audrey Dolores Wetzel
WETZEL- Audrey Dolores, 94, left us July 28, 2020. She left as gently as waves coming into shore but simply never returning. She leaves five children; Kathleen, Michael, Eileen, Patrick and Danny, wondering how can life be as complete without their strong willed, funny, energetic, social butterfly, who gave us all our zest for life. Audrey also adored her daughters-in-law as if they were her own; beloved Seana, Margie, Corrine and Cathleen. She trusted and loved her sons in law, Tom and Phil. Audrey will be deeply missed by all her bea-utiful grandchildren; Andrew, Marissa, Noel, Nicholas, Brianna, Heather, Colin, and Conor, she cherished each one in a special way. Aud was also so proud of her great-grands; Kaia, Eddie, Harris, Bruce, Vincent, and Roman. Audrey wore a million hats, Mater, grammy, mom, daughter, wife, sister-in-law, godmother and aunt. She was a Nurse, Deacon's Wife, Auction Director, CCD director, beach party director, Yankee fan, member of Club, and a dear friend to many. She directed the Bereavement Group in St. Martins Church for many years. In reference to this my father lovingly called her his Angel of Death. Mother was Irish and loved a good funeral. Through the years Audrey walked the beaches of her beloved New Suffolk, then continued to walk the halls of Peconic Landing. She greeted everyone with a big smile, whether she knew your name or not. She had a "big life" as she would say and she savored every last crumb. We learned from the best. Thank you Mater. We will miss you forever. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:15am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Interment to follow in the Cemetery of the Holy Rood. The family has suggested memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers to St. Martin of Tours Parish Outreach, 37 Union Ave., Amityville, NY 11701 or Island Harvest, 40 Marcus Blvd., Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.powellfh.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
