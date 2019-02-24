Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 794-0500
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
No. Merrick, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Mulholland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey F. Mulholland


1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Audrey F. Mulholland Notice
MULHOLLAND - Audrey F. (nee Neilson) on February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Loving mother of Marianne, Carolyn, Jennifer D'Auria and the late Patrick. Devoted grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Leo F. Kearns, 445 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:15 AM at Sacred Heart Church in No. Merrick. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Anchor Program Fund, 630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach NY 11561 or to the ACLD at https://www.acld.org/get-involved/donate/
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
Download Now