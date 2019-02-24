|
MULHOLLAND - Audrey F. (nee Neilson) on February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Loving mother of Marianne, Carolyn, Jennifer D'Auria and the late Patrick. Devoted grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Leo F. Kearns, 445 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:15 AM at Sacred Heart Church in No. Merrick. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Anchor Program Fund, 630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach NY 11561 or to the ACLD at https://www.acld.org/get-involved/donate/
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019