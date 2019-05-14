Home

POWERED BY

Services
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Lassus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Lassus

Notice Condolences Flowers

Audrey Lassus Notice
LASSUS - Audrey (nee Vickerman) (born 1929) on May 10, 2019. Lifelong resident of Long Island. Predeceased by her husband Edmund. Devoted mother of Joann (Jim Myers) and the late Jim (Liz). Cherished sister of Carol Bronzo. Loving aunt of Jim Williams (Bonnie), Sue Shockley (Mike), Barbara Schnitzel (Bill), Bob Bronzo, and Karen Bronzo (Jeff Rabb). Family and friends will gather at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa at 11 am on Wednesday, May 15. Service at 12 pm, followed by interment at Brookville Cemetery in Glen Head. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E Law Funeral Home Inc
Download Now