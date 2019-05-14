|
LASSUS - Audrey (nee Vickerman) (born 1929) on May 10, 2019. Lifelong resident of Long Island. Predeceased by her husband Edmund. Devoted mother of Joann (Jim Myers) and the late Jim (Liz). Cherished sister of Carol Bronzo. Loving aunt of Jim Williams (Bonnie), Sue Shockley (Mike), Barbara Schnitzel (Bill), Bob Bronzo, and Karen Bronzo (Jeff Rabb). Family and friends will gather at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa at 11 am on Wednesday, May 15. Service at 12 pm, followed by interment at Brookville Cemetery in Glen Head. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019