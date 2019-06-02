|
SCIANNA - Audrey M., of Franklin Square on May 26 entered eternal life. Loving wife of the late John. Beloved sister of Lillian Totter. Audrey is also cherished by her step children, nieces, nephew, grand and great grandchildren. Reposing at the Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpk., Franklin Square, NY. Mass of Christian Burial St. Catherine of Sienna RC Church, Tuesday, 9:3Oam. Interment Greenfield Cemetery Uniondale, NY. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019