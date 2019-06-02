Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Scianna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey M. Scianna

Notice Condolences Flowers

Audrey M. Scianna Notice
SCIANNA - Audrey M., of Franklin Square on May 26 entered eternal life. Loving wife of the late John. Beloved sister of Lillian Totter. Audrey is also cherished by her step children, nieces, nephew, grand and great grandchildren. Reposing at the Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpk., Franklin Square, NY. Mass of Christian Burial St. Catherine of Sienna RC Church, Tuesday, 9:3Oam. Interment Greenfield Cemetery Uniondale, NY. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krauss Funeral Home
Download Now