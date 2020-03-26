|
SMITH Audrey M., passed away peacefully in her home on March 24th, 2020. She had just turned 90 on Sunday. Audrey was born on March 22, 1930. She was the treasured wife of Charlie for 63 years before his passing in 2018. The beloved mother of 5 children Peter, Mark, Lori, Drew, and Terry. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren Brian, Christine, Lauren, Michael, Alexa, Chelsea, Samantha, Dylan, and Brendan. She was also the proud great grand-mother of Emily and Celeste, and the fond mother-in-law to Kerry, Sandy, and Alex. While raising her family, she lived first in Flushing, then in Whitestone, and then for many years in Mineola. After retirement, Audrey had many joyous years living in Hampton Bays and enjoying her days at South-ampton Peconic Beach Club: playing tennis and paddleball, swimming, and being with her husband, children, and grandchildren in their special spot in the warm sand in front of her cabana.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2020