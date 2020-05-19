Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for August Savarese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

August ( Savarese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
August ( Savarese Notice
SAVARESE- August "Augie" J. of Massapequa, NY and born and raised in Huntington, NY passed on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret L. and loving stepfather of Stacey Cowap and Dana (Brendan) Cowap Price. Augie is survived by his brother Pasquale "Pat" Savarese Jr. and was predeceased by his sisters Carol and Maryann and fraternal twin brother Donald. Cherished uncle of Dawn and Anthony Martin, Matthew and Jayne Morrell, and Donald Savarese Jr. Great uncle to 2 great-nieces and great-nephews. Lifelong employee of LILCO. He was a dedicated Fourth Degree member of the Memorare Council in Seaford and the leader of the Padre Pio Honor Guard. He also participated in Maria Regina's Holy Name Society and did volunteer work for Rebuilding Together as well as his many years in the Huntington Fire Dept. He will be missed by all who knew him. Arrangements being planned for a service on August 24th with M.A. Connell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the The Guide Dog Foundation (in memory of Augie Savarese) can be sent to Memorare Council #3476, 2183 Jackson Ave., Seaford, NY 11783. www.maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of August's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now