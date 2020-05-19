|
SAVARESE- August "Augie" J. of Massapequa, NY and born and raised in Huntington, NY passed on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret L. and loving stepfather of Stacey Cowap and Dana (Brendan) Cowap Price. Augie is survived by his brother Pasquale "Pat" Savarese Jr. and was predeceased by his sisters Carol and Maryann and fraternal twin brother Donald. Cherished uncle of Dawn and Anthony Martin, Matthew and Jayne Morrell, and Donald Savarese Jr. Great uncle to 2 great-nieces and great-nephews. Lifelong employee of LILCO. He was a dedicated Fourth Degree member of the Memorare Council in Seaford and the leader of the Padre Pio Honor Guard. He also participated in Maria Regina's Holy Name Society and did volunteer work for Rebuilding Together as well as his many years in the Huntington Fire Dept. He will be missed by all who knew him. Arrangements being planned for a service on August 24th with M.A. Connell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the The Guide Dog Foundation (in memory of Augie Savarese) can be sent to Memorare Council #3476, 2183 Jackson Ave., Seaford, NY 11783. www.maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2020