Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Augusta Leone Notice
LEONE - AUGUSTA "Gussie", 88, of Richmond, formerly of Brentwood, NY, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Salvatore Leone; four sons, Ray Leone, Gene Leone (Noreen), Michael Leone (Judy) and Ron Leone (Tom); sister, Helen Norcott (John) and their daughter, Jenna (John); seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Kurt), Eric, Christina (Blake), Lisa (Steve), Caroline, Dominic and Kevin and her three great-grandchildren, KJ, Chloe and Lincoln. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, VA. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019
