PALUMBI Augustus "Gus" of Glen Cove, NY on August 10, 2019 at the age of 70. Devoted husband of Linda and loving father of Carrie. Beloved son of the late John and Louise Palumbi. Cherished brother of John, Bernadette and (Hugh) Finegan, Joseph and (Diddi). Also survived by many other family members, band members and friends. Private services will be held per Gus's wishes. The family asks you to sit back, relax and listen to your favorite (Oldies) song in Gus's memory.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 15, 2019
