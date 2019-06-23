|
MIATA - Aurora Tutrinoli (July 10, 1926 - June 10, 2019) of Riverhead. She was prede-ceased by husband Joseph Miata, parents Guido and Angela Tutrinoli, brother Albert Tutrinoli, stepson Robert Miata, brother-in-law Frank Miata, and nephew Joseph Miata. Survivors include stepson Frank Miata (Lucy), grandchildren Heather Miata, Joseph Miata, Robert Miata Christopher Miata and great-granddaughter Dallas Miata. She is also survived by her sisters Ann Weber and Christine Dugandzic (Ray). All loved her dearly and will miss her jovial and fun-loving spirit. Aurora was a generous and affectionate person whose thoughtful ways will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. She was active in the Riverhead Mobile Home Association and was a faithful participant at the Senior Center. She depended on the Center and on her dear friend Ellen McCabe in these recent years. A service was held Saturday, June 22, at St. Ann's Church in Yonkers, NY. Interment will take place at Calverton Military Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Newsday on June 23, 2019