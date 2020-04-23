|
QUINTOS - Aurora R., MD passed away peacefully after receiving the final blessing and commendation in the Roman Catholic rite on April 18, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1928 to Francisco and Caridad Dacquel Rilloraza, and was a beloved sister to Rizalina Batenga, MD, Marcelina Castro, MD, Atty. Victoria Tagarao, the late Atty. Francisco Rilloraza, Jr., the late Esperanza Figueras, MD, and sister-in-law Leta Macadaeg, CSW. She received her medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas, ranking 11 on the Philippine Physician Board Examination and happily married her sweetheart, the late Atty. Melanio A. Quintos. They had three children, now cardiothoracic surgeons - Elias, married to Tita; now managing law firm partner of Kratz Quintos & Hanson LLP - Melanio, married to Vicky; and now Music Director of St. Marks Catholic Church - Carrie married to Ken Logan. She devoted much of her time outside of regular work hours as a loving mother, giving up her night call duties to others, and keeping her work outside of family time, until she retired at 57. She was known to always talk about her children, her grandchildren - Matthew Logan (married to Kate Doblick), Jennifer Logan Filasky (married to Kevin), Kaitlin (deceased), Emily Logan Mathai (married to Basil), Laura, Courtney, Mel Francis, Melanie, Amanda, EJ, and great grandchildren - John, Abigail, Willow, and Aria. Interment is at 1:15 pm, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Pinelawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends from around the world are asked, due to the current pandemic, to say prayers in unity. A memorial service will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Mark's Catholic Church in her name, 105 Randall Rd, Shoreham, NY 11786.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020