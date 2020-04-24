|
SINANYAN - Azaduhi 76 of Copiague, NY passed suddenly on April 15, 2020. She is a 50 year resident of Copiague. She was a Girl Scout Leader at one time and a long time member of the Copiague Homemakers a library club. She came here at age 15 from Turkey, but of Armenian descent. She meet her husband and got married at age 18 in NYC and had 5 children. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Karabet, her children Susan, Eddie, Florence, Rose and Gary. Grandchildren Victoria, Geraldo, Christina, Zachary, Gabrielle, Anthony, Alexis, Rebecca, Gianna and Gary Jr. and a great-granddaughter Daniella.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020