Barbara A. Pahel Notice
PAHEL - Barbara A., age 77 of N. Bellmore, NY. Passed away April 23, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dennis. Mother of Jay (Renee). Sister of Nancy Costello (Jim). Favorite aunt to many nieces & nephews. Good friend to many. Retired teacher of the Levittown School District. Long-time member of Bellmore Presbyterian Church, Bellmore, NY. She will be missed by all. Due to recent events burial was private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to remember Barbara, a donation may be made to Bellmore Presbyterian Church, 2740 Martin Ave., Bellmore, NY 11710. Arrangements entrusted to Bellmore Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
