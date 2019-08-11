Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Raphael RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Rossi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Rossi

Add a Memory
Barbara A. Rossi Notice
ROSSI - Barbara A.(nee Fittipaldi) of East Meadow, NY on August 9, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late Nunzio. Loving step-mother of Linda Ciani, Paul Rossi, and Laura Rossi-Lynn. Cherished by her 6 grandchildren. Adored sister of Charlene Senzon, John, Charles, the late Kevin and late Anne Marie. Dedicated Nurse at Long Beach Hospital. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at The Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home: 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, 10:45 am, at St. Raphael RC Church. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now