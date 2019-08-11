|
ROSSI - Barbara A.(nee Fittipaldi) of East Meadow, NY on August 9, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late Nunzio. Loving step-mother of Linda Ciani, Paul Rossi, and Laura Rossi-Lynn. Cherished by her 6 grandchildren. Adored sister of Charlene Senzon, John, Charles, the late Kevin and late Anne Marie. Dedicated Nurse at Long Beach Hospital. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at The Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home: 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, 10:45 am, at St. Raphael RC Church. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2019