Barbara Ann Greene
GREENE - Barbara Ann, 82, of Bethpage passed away on April 7, 2020. Beloved mother of John Greene (Diane), Michael Greene (Patty Houlihan), and Robert Greene (Maryanne). Loving grandmother of Matthew Greene (Casey), Allison Greene, Brian Greene (Katelynn), Steven Greene, James Greene, Kathryn Greene, Michael Greene and Daniel Greene. Cherished sister of William Revy and pre-deceased by Mary Lou Harrington and John Revy. Memorial Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 7- 9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Memorial Mass Monday, 10 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Burial of cremains following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Barbara's memory to Catholic Charities or Long Island Cares-The Harry Chapin Food Bank, to support those affected by COVID-19.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
