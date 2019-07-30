|
JOHNSTON - Barbara Ann, Ph.D., of Manchester NJ formally of Baldwin NY. Devoted wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother to Susan Deppert, David (Julie), Kelly (George) Geraghty, Scott and Mark. Adored grandmother of Andrew, Jonathan, Joseph, Ryan, Connor and Allison. Great-grandmother to Sarah. Loving sister to Virginia, Eleanor and the late John. Reposing Towers Funeral Home 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, NY, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9. A Funeral Mass is scheduled at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin, Friday 10am. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
Published in Newsday on July 30, 2019