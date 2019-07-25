|
REYNOLDS- Barbara Ann of Northport, NY on July 23, 2019 at the 82. Beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Barbara (Steven) Homburger and John (Tracy). Adored grandmother of Christopher, Thomas, Matthew, Alexandra, James and Brian. Reposing Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey, Inc. 96 Commack Road Commack, NY. Mass of a Christian Burial Friday 10am at Christ the King RC Church, Commack N.Y.Interment Calverton National Cemetery Calverton N.Y.
Published in Newsday on July 25, 2019