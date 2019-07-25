Home

Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Reposing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
Reposing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King RC Church
Commack , NY
REYNOLDS- Barbara Ann of Northport, NY on July 23, 2019 at the 82. Beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Barbara (Steven) Homburger and John (Tracy). Adored grandmother of Christopher, Thomas, Matthew, Alexandra, James and Brian. Reposing Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey, Inc. 96 Commack Road Commack, NY. Mass of a Christian Burial Friday 10am at Christ the King RC Church, Commack N.Y.Interment Calverton National Cemetery Calverton N.Y.
Published in Newsday on July 25, 2019
