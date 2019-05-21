BALIN- Barbara Anne of Bay Shore, NY, passed away on May 17, 2019, at the age of 90. Born to Albert and Anna Lustig on July 22, 1928, she grew up in Middle Village, Queens, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Herbert M. Balin, their son-in-law Rabbi Mark Miller, her stepson William ("Joey") George Balin, and her brother Barry Lustig. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Ken Schatz and Trinka Kerr, Paul and Michelle Schatz as well as her stepdaughter Wendy Miller. She is also survived by her grandchildren Annie, Becca and her partner Bernie, Melanie, Lilly, and James, and step grandchildren Ariella and her husband Jared and their son Asher, Talya and her husband Zev, Eliyah, Jacob and Neely. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at Gutterman's in Woodbury, L.I. Published in Newsday on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary