Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Garden City, NY
Barbara Anne Biglin Notice
BIGLIN - Barbara Anne on July 3, 2019 of Stewart Manor. Barbara Anne "fought a good fight". Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Donna, Samantha Rizzi and Jocelyn Zuppani. Devoted sister of Mary Young, John Hassell and Carlyn Piccoli. Cherished grandmother of Shana, Leanne, Evan and Donnie. Reposing at the Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpk. Franklin Square, Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Religious service Saturday 11am at Christ Episcopal Church Garden City NY. The following Cremation is Private.
Published in Newsday from July 4 to July 5, 2019
