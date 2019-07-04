|
BIGLIN - Barbara Anne on July 3, 2019 of Stewart Manor. Barbara Anne "fought a good fight". Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Donna, Samantha Rizzi and Jocelyn Zuppani. Devoted sister of Mary Young, John Hassell and Carlyn Piccoli. Cherished grandmother of Shana, Leanne, Evan and Donnie. Reposing at the Krauss Funeral Home, 1097 Hempstead Tpk. Franklin Square, Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Religious service Saturday 11am at Christ Episcopal Church Garden City NY. The following Cremation is Private.
Published in Newsday from July 4 to July 5, 2019