Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Barbara Athanas Notice
ATHANAS - Barbara of East Northport, NY on January 14, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Proud teacher in the Northport- East-Northport school district for over 20 years. Beloved wife of Andrew. Loving mother of Lauren (Pascal), Neusy and Ryan (Michelle). Cherished grandmother of Nicolas and Samantha. Dear sister of Sherry Wurwarg. Visiting Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Service Thursday 8pm at the Funeral Home. After the Funeral Service, the family would liketo invite people to share their memories of Barbara. Graveside service Friday 11:00am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Gathering at the Funeral Home beforehand at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 75 Davids Drive Hauppauge, New York 11788 would be greatly appreciated. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020
