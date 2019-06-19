|
|
BARBARO - Barbara , 70, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice. Barbara was born in New York and lived most of her life on Long Island. She is survived by her husband, Peter; her sons, Peter Jr.and Christopher (Toni-Anne); her grand children, Kimberly and Kevin; her sister, Linda; and her brother, Carl. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00. Barbara's remains will be brought to Charlotte Memorial facility in Punta Gorda for her final resting following the mass. The Family request that in lieu of Flowers, donations be made to the Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Newsday on June 19, 2019