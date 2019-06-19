Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Punta Gorda, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Barbaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Barbaro

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barbara Barbaro Notice
BARBARO - Barbara , 70, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice. Barbara was born in New York and lived most of her life on Long Island. She is survived by her husband, Peter; her sons, Peter Jr.and Christopher (Toni-Anne); her grand children, Kimberly and Kevin; her sister, Linda; and her brother, Carl. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00. Barbara's remains will be brought to Charlotte Memorial facility in Punta Gorda for her final resting following the mass. The Family request that in lieu of Flowers, donations be made to the Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Newsday on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now