Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:15 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Batkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Batkiewicz


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Batkiewicz Notice
BATKIEWICZ - Barbara on September 16th, 2019 of Dix Hills at age 88. Beloved wife of Eugene. Dearest mother of Michael (Sheila), Kevin, John (Kathleen), Scott, and Brian (Maryellen). Loving Grandmother of KerriLynn, Brie Ann, Kaeleigh, John E., Kraig, Megan, David, Mikayla, Mia, Morgan, Matthew and Kelly. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Ryder, Abigail, Thomas, Chase, Emma, Kendall, McKinley, Madeleine & Hadley. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home Inc., 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park Friday 2-4:30 pm & 7-9:30 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:15 am Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church. Interment North Babylon Cemetery. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now