BATKIEWICZ - Barbara on September 16th, 2019 of Dix Hills at age 88. Beloved wife of Eugene. Dearest mother of Michael (Sheila), Kevin, John (Kathleen), Scott, and Brian (Maryellen). Loving Grandmother of KerriLynn, Brie Ann, Kaeleigh, John E., Kraig, Megan, David, Mikayla, Mia, Morgan, Matthew and Kelly. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Ryder, Abigail, Thomas, Chase, Emma, Kendall, McKinley, Madeleine & Hadley. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home Inc., 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park Friday 2-4:30 pm & 7-9:30 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:15 am Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church. Interment North Babylon Cemetery. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019