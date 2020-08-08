ROONEY - Barbara Bowe, of Glen Cove, formerly of Flushing, NY and Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, at the age of 92 1/2 from natural causes, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of former Assemblyman William F. Bowe and Ann Dohs Bowe. Graduated from St. Andrews Avellini School, Flushing High School and attended Queens College. Former NYC High Fashion Model, avid golfer at Brookville Country Club and Hermitage Country Club in VA, bowler, bridge and poker player, and a member of the Glen Cove Centre Club. Predeceased by her loving husband of 31 years, Robert P. Rooney (Pat), a Glen Cove native and former V.P. of Columbia Ribbon & Carbon Co., and her eldest son, George A. Gennity, Jr., of Glen Cove. Retired with Pat to Richmond, VA where she lived for 30 years, returning to Glen Cove in 2007, where she enjoyed her golden years. Barbara is survived by her children Brian Lee Gennity (Karen) of Houston, Texas and Coleen Ann Caruso (Michael) of Glen Cove; 4 grandchildren Kelley and Diane Gennity, Amanda Bartilotti (Dan) and Eric Caruso (Pauline), and by her first great grandchild, Thomas Michael Caruso. We will miss Barbara's great sense of humor and her love of life. Visitation Monday 4 to 7 pm, at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen St. Glen Cove. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macular Degeneration Research
.