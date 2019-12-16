Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
Barbara Brauer Notice
BRAUER - Barbara E. , formerly of Amityville and New Hyde Park on December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Loving mother of Jane Molle (Jack), Randy Brauer and Christine DeMers (William). Adored grandmother of Melinda, Spencer, Jolene, Pierce, Danielle, Rachel and Bryan and great-grandmother of 7. Retired longtime employee of Version. Proud Korean War Veteran. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Closing Prayer Thursday 10am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 16, 2019
