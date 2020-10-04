1/
Barbara Brown
BROWN - Barbara M. of N. Massapequa, NY on October 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Edward (Andrea), Robert (Deirdre), MaryEllen Dunn (Douglas), John, and James (Eileen). Cherished grandmother of Wiliam, Dr. Caitlin Brown (Matt Barredo), Lauren (Tim Scanlon), Jack, Molly, Edward, and Liam. Proud great-grandmother of Carter. Adored sister of Kathleen. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2 pm - 4 pm and 7 pm - 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKW) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 9:45 am, at Maria Regina R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Bronx, NY. osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
