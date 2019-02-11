|
BURNS- Barbara A., 77, of Oakdale, LI, passed peacefully on February 10, 2019. Longtime Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent in Three Village School District. Beloved wife of John. Also survived by her loving children, Michael (Louise) Estabrook, Christine Estabrook & Michelle (Matt) Virga, John's children, Tim (Tessa) Burns, Kathleen (Zeke) Zielinski, Kerri (Don) VanIderstein & Tom (Jennifer) Burns. Proud grandmother of 16. Reposing Wednesday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 11, 2019