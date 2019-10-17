|
|
BOYLE - Barbara C. of Commack N.Y. on October 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Kathleen (Anthony) Traficante and Jane (Bruce) Gorney. Adored grandmother of Jennifer O'Malley, Donald O'Malley, Joseph O'Malley, Anthony Seymour, Thomas Traficante, Ryan Traficante, Brendon Traficante and Jillian Liguori and great grandmother of Natalie Brendle. Reposing Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack N.Y. Mass of a Christian Burial Saturday 10:30am at Christ the King RC Church Commack N.Y. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery Smithtown N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2019