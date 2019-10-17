Home

POWERED BY

Services
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King RC Church
Commack, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara C. Boyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara C. Boyle Notice
BOYLE - Barbara C. of Commack N.Y. on October 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Kathleen (Anthony) Traficante and Jane (Bruce) Gorney. Adored grandmother of Jennifer O'Malley, Donald O'Malley, Joseph O'Malley, Anthony Seymour, Thomas Traficante, Ryan Traficante, Brendon Traficante and Jillian Liguori and great grandmother of Natalie Brendle. Reposing Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc., 96 Commack Road, Commack N.Y. Mass of a Christian Burial Saturday 10:30am at Christ the King RC Church Commack N.Y. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery Smithtown N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.