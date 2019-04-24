Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
HARRINGTON - Barbara C., 82, of Bay Shore, died April 20, 2019 with family at her bedside. Beloved mother of Kathleen Harrington of Islip, Jeanne McGuire (John) of West Islip, Lynn Anzalone of West Palm Beach, Fla., Michael Harrington of Rockville Centre, Glenn Harrington (Christine) of Pipersville, Pa., Mark Harrington (Laura) of Manorville, and Brian Harrington (Kathleen) of Oceanside; 19 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also survived by brother James LaCalle of Maryland. Predeceased by her former husband Frank Harrington. Viewing on Thursday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home on Main Street in Islip. Christian Burial Mass on Friday at 10 am in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on Montauk Highway in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you call your mother.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019
