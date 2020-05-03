Home

Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Barbara Di Gregorio


1940 - 2020
Barbara Di Gregorio Notice
DI GREGORIO - Barbara of Plainview, NY. Born July 9, 1940 in Flushing, NY, passed away on May 1, 2020 from COVID-19. Barbara is survived by her husband Joseph Di Gregorio, her children Joseph Di Gregorio and John Di Gregorio, her sister Dorothy Wood and her four grand-daughters. Barbara was active in her community and her church, Our Lady Of Mercy, Hicksville, NY. Barbara served as President of Plainview Senior Citizens Club. Barbara was energetic and adventurous. She loved going on trips with her friends. Barbara was known by many people for her excellent cooking. Her greatest love was spending time with her family. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed. A private burial will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
