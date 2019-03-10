|
|
DIRECTOR - Barbara of Floral Park passed away March 8, 2019. Barbara was truly loved by all, and will be dearly missed. Cherished mother of Marsha (Paul), and the late Jim (Susan) and David. Beloved grand-mother of Stephanie (Andy), Eric (Jaclyn), Jason (Ayla), Scott (Lauren), Staci (Avi), Lauren and Danielle, and treasured great-grandmother of Cody, Abigail, Jamie, Zachary, Ezekiel, & Farah. Funeral Service on Monday at 1:00pm at Gutterman's Inc., 175 N. Long Beach Road, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. Burial at Wellwood Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019