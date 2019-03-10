Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Director
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Director

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barbara Director Notice
DIRECTOR - Barbara of Floral Park passed away March 8, 2019. Barbara was truly loved by all, and will be dearly missed. Cherished mother of Marsha (Paul), and the late Jim (Susan) and David. Beloved grand-mother of Stephanie (Andy), Eric (Jaclyn), Jason (Ayla), Scott (Lauren), Staci (Avi), Lauren and Danielle, and treasured great-grandmother of Cody, Abigail, Jamie, Zachary, Ezekiel, & Farah. Funeral Service on Monday at 1:00pm at Gutterman's Inc., 175 N. Long Beach Road, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. Burial at Wellwood Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.