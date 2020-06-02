Barbara Dolinger
Dolinger - Barbara S. (nee Popeil) passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving mother of son Craig, his wife Wendy, and daughter Jill. Grandmother to her beloved Tessa Rose. Wife of Eugene. Sister to Rhona, Jodi and David. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara had been a medical assistant and cub scout leader. She loved all things family. She was a beautiful calligrapher and sent a card for every occasion. She loved a good meal, her tea, her neighbors and the duck pond. She will be interred at Washington Memorial Park



Published in Newsday on Jun. 2, 2020.
