MESKELL - Barbara Donahue, lost her valiant battle with cancer on June 21, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Barbara has been a Port Washington resident for the past 20 years. Her battle for her health was courageous, fearless, and unshakable. Barbara died as she lived, on her own terms, living life to its fullest, filled with love, compassion, empathy, and endless curiosity. Barbara leaves behind her adoring husband Marty, countless friends to count, a large extended family. She dances in heaven today with her beloved father Raymond Donohue, Sr. For charitable donation and memorial information please visit A Tribute to Barbara.here. The link is https://jc32412.wixsite.com/rememberingbarb
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.