More Obituaries for Barbara Dreschler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Dreschler

Barbara Dreschler Notice
DRECHSLER - Barbara (nee Cohen) born in Brooklyn, NY on March 27, 1956, to Beverlee and Buddy Cohen and passed away peacefully on October 12th, 2019 in Port Jefferson, NY at age 63 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband Tommie, her loving, devoted sister Fran (Steven) Seigel, loving nephews Adam (Yudi) Kaufman Seigel and loving niece Shara Seigel. Our hearts are broken and we will miss her very much; her beauty, sense of style, kind heart and wonderful sense of humor. It is comforting though that she is finally out of pain and suffering and we are all so happy to have so many warm memories. May she Rest In Peace with our beloved parents and live in our hearts forever.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019
