FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:45 AM
Our Lady of Peace RC Church
Lynbrook, NY
View Map
EGENES - Barbara L. age 87, passed on December 27, 2019, in the home of her daughter, Judith and son-in-law, Dr. Gary Kavit of Yorktown, VA., surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in Brooklyn, NY, and a 40 year resident of Lynbrook, NY and 15 year resident of Kent, CT. A proud alumna of NYU (Master of Art Therapy), Adelphi University (BSN), and Nassau CC. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister Joan Barberi, husband Stanley Egenes, and daughter Linda Borst. She is survived by her sister Patricia Cirillo, children Karen Egenes-Quirk, John Egenes (Mary) and Judith Kavit (Gary); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by Alan Borst, Joanna Borst, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Please join her family in celebrating her life Sunday 3-7pm at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Lynbrook. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, West-bury. Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Hospice Denbigh Professional Park 608 Denbigh Blvd, Suite 700, Newport News, VA 23608. flinchandbruns.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 4, 2020
