|
|
FUSARO - Barbara Joan, 85, of Huntington Station, NY, Mattituck, NY and Charleston, SC, passed away Sunday morning, a mere six weeks after her soulmate and husband of 60 years passed away. Barbara was the cherished wife of the late Joseph Fusaro, beloved daughter of the late Everett and Edith Runey, and loving sister of the late Betty Smith. Barbara created a home filled with love and laughter (and food and wine!) where everyone felt welcomed. She will always be adored as the mother of Lauren (William) Bladykas, Linda (John) Caccamo and Robert (Laraine) Fusaro, and as the fun-loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of one. Barbara's big heart, warm personality, and an unmatched positive outlook on life will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Her zest for life and her ability to always look for the good in people is what we will remember most of this beautiful lady. Visitation today, Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Thursday 9:30 AM at Saint Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020