Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM
Saint Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fusaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Fusaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Fusaro Notice
FUSARO - Barbara Joan, 85, of Huntington Station, NY, Mattituck, NY and Charleston, SC, passed away Sunday morning, a mere six weeks after her soulmate and husband of 60 years passed away. Barbara was the cherished wife of the late Joseph Fusaro, beloved daughter of the late Everett and Edith Runey, and loving sister of the late Betty Smith. Barbara created a home filled with love and laughter (and food and wine!) where everyone felt welcomed. She will always be adored as the mother of Lauren (William) Bladykas, Linda (John) Caccamo and Robert (Laraine) Fusaro, and as the fun-loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of one. Barbara's big heart, warm personality, and an unmatched positive outlook on life will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Her zest for life and her ability to always look for the good in people is what we will remember most of this beautiful lady. Visitation today, Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Thursday 9:30 AM at Saint Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now