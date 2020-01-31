Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of the Epiphany
Barbara Gant Notice
GANT - Barbara entered into her eternal life on January 24, 2020 at the age of 91. She was very loved & will be missed dearly. She shared most of her life with her husband, the late Dr. Raymond Gant DDS. who predeceased her in 1999. They were married for 48 years. She leaves to cherish her memory: Daughters, Rayba J. Gant- Johnson (Dennis Johnson) Barbara A. Gant-Johnson (Reginald Johnson). Grandchildren Porschia M. Johnson, Brandon K. Johnson great-grandchildren Ji'Shon Z. Martin & Carlos K. ChaneyJr. & a host of other love ones who cherished her. Family friends may visit at The Luth- eran Church of the Epiphany, February 1, from 10am-11am. Interment at Greenfield Cemetery, 650 Nassau Rd. Uniondale, New York.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020
