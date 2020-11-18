1/
Barbara Gianelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIANELLI - Barbara Scott of Mineola, on November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur. Loving mother to Arthur (Sharon) and Scott (Donna). Dear Grandmother to Cameron, Jessica & Inga. Visiting Thursday 4-7pm, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Funeral Mass Friday St. Aidan's Church 10am. Interment Queen of Peace Cemetery, Old Westbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dr. Arthur F. Gianelli and Barbara S. Gianelli Scholarship Fund at St. John's University.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Aidan's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved