GIANELLI - Barbara Scott of Mineola, on November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur. Loving mother to Arthur (Sharon) and Scott (Donna). Dear Grandmother to Cameron, Jessica & Inga. Visiting Thursday 4-7pm, Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Funeral Mass Friday St. Aidan's Church 10am. Interment Queen of Peace Cemetery, Old Westbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dr. Arthur F. Gianelli and Barbara S. Gianelli Scholarship Fund at St. John's University.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 18, 2020.